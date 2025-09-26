New plan eyed as 75K vehicles clog CCSR daily

THE Cebu City Government will create a new comprehensive traffic master plan for the South Road Properties (SRP) to manage growing congestion in the area.

The SRP Governing Board, led by Mayor Nestor Archival, approved the proposal on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, after a study revealed that the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) now serves an average of 75,000 vehicles daily.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) said the existing road network cannot cope with the rapid economic development, prompting the need for a data-driven plan to be formulated by a third-party consultant.

The need for a master plan comes after a decade of expansion in the SRP area which resulted in a surge of new hotels, commercial establishments, and daily vehicular traffic, according to CCTO Deputy Chief Kent Francesco Jongoy.

More vehicles

The number of vehicles passing daily through the CSCR has surpassed the volume of motorists traversing the national road at Natalio Bacalso Ave. The SRP’s road network was designed only as end-to-end with fewer intersections and no alternative routes.

“Congestion is unavoidable,” said Jongoy.

A CCTO study in August 2025 confirmed that the limited road capacity cannot keep up with increasing developments at the SRP.

The CCTO recommended engaging a third-party group that would conduct a data-driven and technical study, allowing for the resulting Traffic Management Master Plan to be effective and adaptable.

Active locators within the SRP have expressed support for the initiative and have extended willingness to co-finance the engagement of a third-party consultant.

“SRP now serves as the gateway to southern Cebu. More visitors are expected during the ‘ber’ months. We need immediate interventions,” Jongoy added.

Accidents

Last Tuesday, Sept. 23, the City Council demanded an urgent investigation into the alarming increase in vehicular accidents on the CSCR.

Majority of the incidents involved motorcycles that resulted in injuries and even loss of life.

The accidents also caused heavy traffic, severely affecting motorists and commuters.

Councilor Nyza “Nice” Archival, in a resolution, compelled the CCTO to conduct a comprehensive safety study on the major thoroughfare.

Meanwhile, the CCTO has implemented a traffic scheme at the SRP, imposing a “no left turn” policy at the junction of F. Vestil St. and the CSCR near SM Seaside City Cebu during peak hours from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

This move is meant to ease mounting congestion on the CSCR as it was designed for high-speed, uninterrupted travel.

The Municipality of Cordova, on Sept. 8, officially requested Cebu City to lift the “no left turn” rule, citing the additional burden for motorists to use a designated U-turn slot.

The Cordova Municipal Council explained that the ban affects approximately 6,000 motorists who use the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) daily.

Forcing motorists to use the U-turn slot adds a six-kilometer span to their travel, increasing fuel consumption and travel time.

In a resolution, Councilor Remar Baguio urged the Cebu City Government to be considerate of CCLEX users. The request was referred to the CCTO and the Traffic Management Council for review. / EHP