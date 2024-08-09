New police headquarters soon to rise in Cebu City

A NEW Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) building will soon rise in the city.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said a groundbreaking for the project’s construction will be held next month.

He revealed that the P50 million budget for the project has already been approved three years ago during the administration of late Mayor Edgardo Labella.

Garcia stated during his visit to the CCPO headquarters on Thursday, August 8 that they are still awaiting the outcome of the bidding process.

"This was three years in the making...We're just working out the finalization of the Program of Works and Estimates and then once it is already finished and hopefully ma bid nana this month so that in September you are all invited to the groundbreaking," according to the mayor.

Garcia added that the police office in Cebu City should be clean because it serves as the face of the entire Central Visayas.

He said he would also bring back the so-called Cebu's Finest, referring to the police, especially when the new facility provided by the city government is completed.

The acting mayor also promised to provide police stations with new vehicles.

Colonel Antonietto Cañete, the Acting CCPO Director, praised the mayor's dedication, highlighting the urgent need for a new building to improve the working environment. (AYB, TPT)