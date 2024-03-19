New pop rock act The Qings launches debut with ‘Parallels’

CEBU-BASED pop rock quintet The Qings makes its streaming debut with its EP, Parallels. The five-track EP is now available for streaming on all major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, and can be purchased as a digital download on the Melt Records Bandcamp.

The Qings were formed following a successful stint as one of Cebu’s most renowned indie rock acts, Bethany. The Quibranza siblings, Luis, Angelo and Paolo, brought their brothers, Fonso and Cesco, into the fold to form the new band, which sets out to establish a fresh identity and a compelling new sound.

Parallels is a reimagining of some of the most beloved Bethany tracks, including arguably the most recognizable song from the band, “Waiting,” and more recent songs such as “Beautiful Show.” The aptly titled collection seeks to draw a line of transition between what was Bethany and what is now The Qings, in the process extending a nod to the legacy that comes before it.

The process of getting to the final work was undoubtedly a new and enjoyable experience for the band, as they partnered with engineer Laz Harris — who has worked with Grammy-nominated artists — to co-produce, mix and master the tracks, which were mostly recorded live in a single day session. David Lina of Sunny Side Sound, a Cubao, Quezon City-based studio, added instrumentation to complete the record.

The cover art for the track, which depicts a Victorian style floral painting with a logo of The Qings plastered prominently across it, is designed by acclaimed creative director Inodoro.

To mark the occasion of this release, The Qings are hosting a launch party on March 23 at The Playground at From Here, Cebu City, featuring performances from Vincent Eco, Jouissance and She Must Be Dreaming. Parallels t-shirts are also now available for preorders and are expected to be available at the launch party. / PR