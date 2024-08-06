New ride-hailing company to expand Cebu’s transport options

COMMUTERS in Cebu can now expect more transportation options, as the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 welcomed a new accredited transport network company (TNC).

LTFRB 7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said one of the 14 newly accredited TNCs nationwide, the Unified Transport Operations League Corp. (Utol), will operate in Cebu.

The country now has 19 acredited TNCs nationwide.

“Here in Cebu, we have three accredited TNCs: Grab, Joy Ride and the newest entry, Utol. Grab and Joy Ride have already been accredited a long time ago,” Montealto told SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.

Increased competition

Montealto said fares might decrease as competition among TNCs intensifies, potentially leading to lower ride prices and more discounts for commuters. This increased competition is expected to enhance ridership options, he said.

In July, the LTFRB announced the accreditation of 14 new TNCs, aiming to improve the quality of services available to the riding public.

The newly accredited TNCs are Utol, Peek Up Philippines Corp., Get Express Global Corp., Para Xpress Technology Services Inc., RL Soft Corp., Taxsee Philippines Inc., PureRide Corp., UNLA LA Corp., GoCab Corp., Hail Transport Inc., Metrohills Transport Association Inc., Leggo Information Technology Solutions, Aztech Solution International Corp. and Angkas Technologies.

Joyride E-Commerce, Grab, Hirna Mobility Solutions Inc., Cloud Panda PH Inc. and E-Pick Me Up Inc. sum up the total number of 19 accredited TNCs in the country.

Montealto said the accreditation is processed at the LTFRB central office. Once accredited, these companies are authorized to operate in any region.

He emphasized that regional offices will permit operations as long as the TNC presents a valid accreditation certificate.

LTFRB 7 oversees 1,500 existing franchises.

Montealto also assured that to ensure quality service, all drivers will undergo training at a driver’s academy where they will be familiarized with the relevant terms and conditions.

“One of the requirements that we ask from them is a police clearance and, of course, their driver’s license. Once the drivers violate, we will sanction the TNCs, not the drivers,” said Montealto.

Violators will receive a show cause order and be required to attend a hearing. If found guilty of a violation, they will be subject to a penalty of P5,000. / DPC