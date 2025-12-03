New road signals start of Gatewalk District

AYALA Land opened a new access road in Mandaue City on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, a move expected to ease congestion, improve mobility and accelerate development within its planned Gatewalk estate, the company’s next major commercial district in Metro Cebu.

The new road, Gatewalk Drive, links Lopez Jaena Street to M. Logarta Avenue, creating a strategic route through one of Metro Cebu’s busiest corridors. The developer said the access road is the first step in transforming the area into a mixed-use hub designed to complement Cebu Business Park and Cebu I.T. Park, two of its established estates in the province.

“The opening of Gatewalk Drive is a strong start to the district’s long-term vision,” said Jennylle Tupaz, Ayala Land’s head of Central Luzon and VisMin estates. “Gatewalk is designed to become a central hub in Mandaue, where accessibility, commerce and community come together.”

Ayala Land said the road will improve connectivity to surrounding commercial and residential zones and unlock opportunities for future developments within the estate.

Gatewalk is planned as Mandaue’s next central commercial and lifestyle district, anchored by a next-generation Ayala Malls set to open by the end of 2026. The mall will feature entertainment concepts, dining clusters and community spaces. The estate will also include offices, leisure areas, civic facilities and a one-hectare greenway with landscaped parks and pedestrian corridors.

The project forms part of Ayala Land’s broader expansion in Metro Cebu, along with South Coast City in Cebu City and Seagrove in Lapu-Lapu City. Only a limited number of commercial lots along M. Logarta Avenue remain available, the developer said.

Ayala Land said Gatewalk aims to balance growth and livability, with integrated public spaces and transport links that support business activity and improve the urban experience in Mandaue. / KOC