New road to Cebu Business Park, creek rehab eyed

TO PROVIDE an alternative road for motorists to use to enter and exit Cebu Business Park (CBP) and M.J. Cuenco Ave. along Barangay Hipodromo, the Cebu City Council has proposed road opening and widening projects in the area.

In his privilege speech in the Cebu City Council’s Regular Session on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, City Councilor Jerry Guardo proposed the construction of new roads that will connect Camiguin Road at Cebu Business Park to M.J. Cuenco Ave. in Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City.

Guardo, who is chairman of the committee on infrastructure, said the proposed new road will also connect to the ongoing road widening of an alternative exit and entry route of the barangay. He added that there are still six structures blocking the road widening project whose removal needs to be expedited.

He said the barangay’s one and only entry and exit road on Real Street from the national highway posed a risk to residents, particularly in times of fire incidents.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Guardo said Sitio Cahipa inside the barangay was hit by fire, resulting in damage to three vehicles along the road, since the owners were not able to steer their vehicles out of the area. This was due to a blocked exit road, as priority in access was given to emergency vehicles.

Abandoned road

He added that during an ocular inspection last Tuesday, Feb. 6, his team discovered an “abandoned road” that was now occupied by informal settlers.

If the abandoned road is recovered, Guardo told the council, it could be used for the proposed road opening and road widening projects to connect the CBP to M.J. Cuenco Ave.

“Our proposal is to have these roads from M.J. Cuenco, we have to construct and build a new road that will connect directly to Ayala. So this will serve as an alternative road and likewise residents from Hipodromo can pass through this road as an exit road,” Guardo said.

Creek rehab

Another concern he raised to the council was the rehabilitation of the portion of Carreta Creek in Barangay Hipodromo. He noticed in his inspection on Monday that the body of water was no longer functioning as it should as the creek no longer had a natural flow of water and had, in fact, dried up.

The dried up creek was located along the “abandoned road” situated at the back of the Carreta Cemetery.

Guardo found out that the residents had diverted the flow of water towards the culvert along Camiguin Road, so that it can no longer connect to the Tejero Creek. This has resulted in frequent flooding in the vicinity during downpours as the culvert on Camiguin Road cannot handle a large volume of water.

He said if the creek can be rehabilitated and the lot along its banks recovered from the informal settlers under the easement zone principle, this can be used for the construction and opening of a two-way road connecting Camiguin Road to M.J. Cuenco Ave.

Surveys

In his approved motion, Guardo asked the Department of Engineering and Public Work (DEPW) to prepare a program of work and cost estimate for the proposed road opening and road recovery with road concreting and drainage system, sidewalk with curb and gutter on both sides that will connect Camiguin Road to M.J. Cuenco Ave.

He also asked the DEPW Survey Division to conduct a parcellary survey for the proposed rehabilitation of the Carreta Creek including the three-meter easement zone as road right of way.

Guardo requested the Department of Public Works and Highways, through Rep. Rachel Marguerite “Cutie” del Mar (Cebu City, north district), to look for funding for the flood-mitigation measures for the rehabilitation of the Carreta Creek connecting to Tejero Creek.

The Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor was also requested to conduct a socio-economic survey and identify those families whose structures will be affected by the proposed road opening project and provide them with a suitable relocation site.

The council also authorized the executive department to negotiate with the CBP management to pave the way for the road opening project.