New road to link SRP, Lahug

MOTORISTS going to and from Barangays Guadalupe and Lahug will soon have more options on routes to take as Monterrazas de Cebu will help the Cebu City Government to construct a circumferential road.

Monterrazas also committed to rehabilitate and improve Gervacio Quijada St. in Barangay Guadalupe, widening the current two lanes to four lanes and expanding its stretch to one kilometer until the corner of V. Rama Ave.

According to a press release sent to the media on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, the project will be done through a public-private partnership (PPP).

The project kicked off with a ceremonial groundbreaking led by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and Monterrazas officials last Dec. 21 at Don Gervacio Quijada St. in Banawa.

Based on the press release, the circumferential road will start from the South Road Properties (SRP), traversing a portion of Pond A and the planned South Coastal Urban Development (Scud) project, via Cabreros St. in Barangay Basak San Nicolas.

It will then connect to F. Llamas St. in Barangays Punta Princesa and Tisa, continue through a portion of Katipunan St., going up the hills of Banawa through Banawa Elementary School towards Quijada St.

From Quijada St., the proposed road project will further continue to Andres Abellana Ext. and link with J. Solon Drive through La Guardia St. in Lahug, via Salinas Drive, then Pope John Paul II Ave., all the way through SM City Cebu in the North Reclamation Area.

The City Planning and Development Office (CPDO), headed by Joseph Michael “Yumi” Espina, crafted the entire circumferential road plan. Espina presented the plan during the groundbreaking program.

“We are building towards a Singapore-like Cebu City with Melbourne features,” said Espina.

Monterrazas will also work on the rehabilitation of Gervacio Quijada St. in Guadalupe, which is a way to kickstart the entire proposed road project.

According to the City Public Information Office (PIO), Monterrazas will start the civil works in January 2024 and committed to finish the work in one year.

Monterrazas de Cebu’s chief strategy officer Slater Young said they will cover the costs for the repair, rehabilitation and enhancement, which will involve improvements to the drainage system, sidewalk, curb, gutter, planting strips and greenery.

“We chose to undertake this project as part of our corporate social responsibility,” Young said.

The PPP agreement between the City and Monterrazas became official through the signing of an agreement last Oct. 27.

“Better and wider road will soon serve the motorists in Gervacio Quijada St. in Barangay Guadalupe,” said City Administrator Collin Rosell.

As for the City, according to the PIO, it will take charge of clearing obstructions, issuing the necessary permits and licenses, facilitating inter-agency coordination, managing traffic, and conducting community information drives, as stated in the bipartite agreement.

Both parties, Cebu City and Monterrazas, have recognized the project’s urgency. A project management team will convene regularly to monitor progress and propose necessary actions to the project principals.

Rosell, Espina and Guadalupe barangay officials, led by their barangay captain, Apple Gacasan, also attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

The proposed road project is on top of the 2.6-kilometer Guadalupe-Lahug diversion road which will be undertaken by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), said Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo in a Messenger chat on Wednesday.

The P1.11 billion diversion road project will connect Barangays Guadalupe, Capitol Site and Lahug.

Based on the last update on the diversion road project, the DPWH is still calculating the total value of the affected private structures in the area.