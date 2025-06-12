New roro routes opened amid San Juanico repair

THE Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) 7 has coordinated with its Eastern Visayas counterpart to address transport disruptions caused by access restrictions on the San Juanico Bridge.

Marina 7 Supervising Maritime Industry Development Specialist Rochyl Villamor said on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, that the agency issued a 30-day special permit to selected cargo and roll-on, roll-off (roro) vessels traveling to and from Cebu and Eastern Visayas.

This initiative aims to facilitate the movement of passengers and goods that will be affected during the rehabilitation of the San Juanico Bridge.

The 30-day special permits were granted to seven land craft tank vessels and one roro vessel that operate between Calbayog City in Samar and Ormoc City in Leyte and include several ports in Cebu Province.

Villamor said the extension will depend on the rehabilitation timeline of the San Juanico Bridge, which connects the provinces of Leyte and Samar.

In addition to the special permit, Villamor said the Marina Eastern Visayas relaxed the scheduled trips, provided that the vessels are cleared to sail without delay once they reach limited capacity.

The entire Samar Province was placed under a state of emergency last May 20 as the weight limit disrupted the flow of supplies from Leyte.

The Department of Public Works and Highways imposed a three-ton gross vehicle weight limit on the bridge starting May 15 for repairs and to address other structural concerns.

The San Juanico Bridge serves as the sole land route connecting Samar and Leyte islands, making the weight restriction a major logistical challenge.

As a result, heavy vehicles now use roro ferry services, leading to increased costs, delays, and inconvenience for commuters, small businesses, and regional industries.

Meanwhile, with the anticipation of increased passengers for “Balik-Eskwela,” Philippine Coast Guard Cebu Station commander Capt. Jerome Lozada confirmed their role in ensuring maritime safety and security compliance.

“The coastguard always checks the boat before departure,” Lozada said, emphasizing their strict monitoring and compliance to prevent maritime accidents.

Every vessel has allowable passenger limits based on onboard life-saving appliances.

Overloading during high-volume periods like “Balik-Eskwela” receives strict monitoring. / Necolyn Claire Balansag, CNU Intern