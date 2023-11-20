New routes for Fiesta Señor foot processions in 2024

THE public who will join the foot processions for the 459th Fiesta Señor in January 2024 will tread new paths, as old routes will be abandoned.

With this, concerns have arisen, as narrow roads from F. Ramos Street to Junquera Street in Cebu City will become part of the activities and are expected to attract millions of Sto. Niño devotees.

Meanwhile, an official from the Cebu City Transportation Office said they will tow all vehicles found parked along the routes.

Fr. John Ion Miranda, secretariat of safety, security, peace and order for the Fiesta Señor, announced on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, that they will follow new routes to avoid the ongoing civil works for the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) system along Osmeña Boulevard.

“We continuously assess the situation, and the difference is that the route from Ramos to Junquera is a little bit smaller,” he said, adding that the route will now be longer than before.

The routes include those for Walk with Jesus on Jan. 11, Walk with Mary on Jan. 19, and the Visperas Solemn Foot Procession on Jan. 20, 2024.

In his presentation, Miranda said the Walk with Jesus is a 2.4-kilometer procession that will start at Fuente Osmeña Circle and end at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

The route covers Robinsons Fuente, F. Ramos Street, Colon Street, Osmeña Boulevard, toward the Basilica.

The Walk with Mary covers a 5.7-kilometer route that will start at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Barangay Guadalupe. The path includes V. Rama Avenue, B. Rodriguez Street, Robinsons Fuente, General Maxilom Avenue, F. Ramos Street, Junquera Street, Colon Street, Osmeña Boulevard, and toward the Basilica.

Miranda said both processions will start at 3 a.m., half an hour earlier than usual, anticipating a larger number of

participants.

Walk with Jesus attracted approximately 300,000 devotees, while Walk with Mary had 400,000 participants in previous years. Both processions were 2.1 kilometers long.

The Solemn Foot Procession, meanwhile, will follow a 6.44-kilometer route that starts and ends at the Basilica. Participants will turn left at the back of the Basilica, proceed right to Magallanes St., then to Borromeo St., followed by right to Leon Kilat St., left to Alcantara St., right to V. Rama Avenue, another right to B. Rodriguez Street, and to Gen. Maxilom Avenue, F. Ramos St., and the Walk With Jesus route.

In January 2023, the Visperas Solemn Foot Procession drew approximately three million devotees, and it was only 5.7 kilometers long.

Towing, not clamping

Raquel Arce, head of the Cebu City Transportation Office, said they will enforce a no parking policy along the new routes for the

foot processions.

Arce acknowledged that roads to be used for the foot processions next year are narrower than the traditionally used Osmeña Boulevard, thus they will immediately tow, not just clamp, vehicles found along the routes.

“The roads for next year are narrow compared to this year. So we will inform the residences there that they cannot park their vehicles along the routes. We will immediately tow the vehicles. If we still clamp it, it will cause obstruction,” she said.

Arce added that they will release a rerouting plan for all the public vehicles as the Fiesta Señor draws near.