New routes for Fiesta Señor foot processions in January 2024

THE public who will be joining the foot processions for Fiesta Señor in January 2024 will tread new paths, as old routes will be abandoned.

With this, concerns arose, as narrow roads from F. Ramos Street to Junquera Street in Cebu City will be part of the activities and expected to attract millions of Sto. Niño devotees.

Meanwhile, an official from the Cebu City Transportation Office said that they will tow all vehicles found parked along the routes, adding that they will not clamp them anymore.

Fr. John Ion Miranda, secretariat of safety, security, peace, and order for Fiesta Señor, announced on Wednesday, November 5, 2023, that they will follow new routes to avoid the ongoing civil works for the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) system along Osmeña Boulevard.

"We continuously assess the situation, and the difference is that the route from Ramos to Junquera is a little bit smaller," he said in Cebuano, adding that the route will now be longer than before.

The routes include those for Walk with Jesus on January 11, Walk with Mary on January 19, and the Visperas Solemn Foot Procession on January 20, 2024.

New routes

In his presentation, Miranda said the Walk with Jesus is a 2.4-kilometer procession that will start at Fuente Osmeña Circle and end at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

The route covers Robinson's Fuente, F. Ramos Street, Colon Street, Osmeña Boulevard, toward the Basilica.