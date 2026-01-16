New satellite service to support rural connectivity

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom, Inc. has entered into a landmark partnership with Starlink, the satellite internet service of SpaceX, to roll out direct-to-device mobile connectivity in the Philippines, a move expected to expand digital access in remote and disaster-prone areas and strengthen the country’s digital backbone.

Under the agreement, Globe Telecom will offer Starlink’s “Direct-to-Cell” service, allowing smartphones with LTE capability to connect directly to low-Earth orbit satellites when terrestrial networks are unavailable.

Globe said the Philippines is the first country in Southeast Asia and the second in Asia to introduce the service, placing it among only a handful of markets globally with the technology.

The partnership was formally announced at Globe’s headquarters in Taguig on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in attendance, underscoring the government’s push for inclusive digital transformation.

Globe president and chief executive officer Carl Raymond Cruz said the tie-up will help extend connectivity to geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, where building traditional infrastructure remains costly or impractical.

“By leveraging Starlink’s low-Earth orbit satellites, we are bridging coverage gaps and making universal mobile connectivity a reality,” Cruz said, adding that the service can also serve as a resilient backup during typhoons and other emergencies when cell towers are damaged or offline.

Starlink currently runs a constellation of more than 6,500 satellites. Its Direct-to-Cell technology effectively turns satellites into cell towers in space, enabling basic data services — such as messaging and access to government applications — without the need for additional hardware.

Starlink senior partnerships manager Damien Innes said the Philippines’ archipelagic geography makes it a strong use case for satellite-mobile integration.

“Direct-to-Cell is designed to complement terrestrial networks, not replace them,” Ines said. “It adds a critical layer of resiliency, especially during disasters, ensuring people can stay connected when they need it most.”

Globe chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala said the partnership reflects the company’s long-term investment strategy and commitment to digital inclusion. He noted that Globe plans to invest about $1 billion across its initiatives in 2026, including network expansion and emerging technologies.

“It is easier to invest where returns are immediate, but we are choosing the more difficult path because it has greater impact,” Zobel de Ayala said, adding that the satellite partnership could help connect more than 600 underserved communities nationwide.

Globe said it invested over P56 billion in 2024 to expand its fiber network, widen 5G coverage and enhance mobile services. The company said similar levels of strategic investment will continue this year to support both urban centers and rural areas.

For the government, the Globe–Starlink partnership complements ongoing initiatives such as the national fiber backbone and the Free Wi-Fi for All program, aimed at improving internet access in schools, public spaces and remote communities.

Marcos said the new service could prove critical during disasters, when connectivity may spell “the difference between isolation and connection.”

“This partnership introduces a powerful option for expanding mobile connectivity, especially in areas where traditional infrastructure is challenging,” he said. “It brings us closer to a future where no Filipino is left behind in the digital economy.”

Globe and Starlink said the collaboration aligns public and private sector efforts to accelerate digital inclusion, support small businesses, enable online learning and provide farmers and fisherfolk with access to timely information — reinforcing connectivity as a key driver of inclusive growth. / KOC