New septage plant breaks ground to clean up Metro Cebu’s waterways

A CLEANER future is on the horizon for Metro Cebu. On Wednesday, February 19, 2026, leaders gathered at the North Reclamation Area (NRA) to break ground on a brand-new septage treatment plant. This project is a major partnership between the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica).

The new facility will sit on the site of an older plant and is designed to fix long-standing problems with how the city handles wastewater. With support from the Cebu City Government and the City of Yokohama, this expansion is a big win for local sanitation.

Doubling the capacity for a cleaner city

Right now, the existing facility can only process 120 cubic meters of waste sludge every day. That isn't enough for a growing city. The new plant will add another 150 cubic meters of daily capacity, bringing the total to 270 cubic meters per day.

By more than doubling the amount of waste the city can treat, the MCWD aims to stop untreated sewage from reaching our rivers and beaches. This move is expected to significantly improve public health and keep the environment safe.

A team effort for public health

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival joined Japanese officials and MCWD leaders to celebrate the start of construction. The group included Japanese Consul General Yudai Ueno and representatives from Jica and Toda Corporation.

Archival highlighted how important this project is for everyone living in Cebu. “This facility is an important investment in the health of our people and the protection of our environment," he said. "Proper septage management is essential in keeping our waterways clean and ensuring a safer and more sustainable Cebu City.”

A long time in the making

The North Reclamation Area has been a focus for water cleanup for decades. The land was originally donated to the city back in 1981, and plans for a treatment plant started as early as 1995.

Recent years have seen the project move quickly:

2019–2022: The city turned over control of the plant to MCWD to manage operations.

2023: A formal grant agreement was signed between Japan (JICA) and the Philippine government.

2026: Construction officially begins.

Why this matters for you

As more people move to Metro Cebu, the demand for modern utilities grows. This new plant is a milestone in modernizing the city’s aging infrastructure. By investing in better waste treatment now, the city is ensuring that the water in our taps and along our coasts stays cleaner for generations to come. (EHP)