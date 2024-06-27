New shipbuilder anchors operations in Balamban

BALAMBAN’S reputation as the shipbuilding capital of the Philippines has attracted a manufacturer of luxury yachts to anchor its offshore operations inside the Aboitiz-led West Cebu Estate (WCE) in Balamban, Cebu.

Cebu Marine Industry Inc. (CMII), the builder of luxury yachts under Hudson Yacht Group, an entry in Balamban has created 450 jobs and could generate up to 700 more, offering skilled employment in areas like lamination, carpentry, engineering and electrical work.

AboitizInfra Capital said CMII will manufacture the majority of future HH44 and HH52 orders in Balamban. Both models integrate parallel electric/diesel hybrid technology, a cabin-top solar array and hydro-regeneration capabilities while sailing.

The HH44 model, hailed as the “Boat of the Year” for 2024 by Sailing World Magazine, offers eco-friendly cruising with optimized liveability, while the HH52 boasts powerful lines and superior performance.

Established in 2009, Hudson Yacht Group is known for its innovative yacht designs and superior craftsmanship. Its flagship brand, HH Catamarans, has gained worldwide recognition for its high-performance models.

Arthur Wang, president of CMII, praised the quality of Filipino skilled workers as well as the support infrastructure at WCE.

“The quality of Filipino skilled workers at WCE surpassed our expectations, offering a superior alternative to our operations in China,” said Wang.

“The comprehensive suite of world-class services, including top-tier power and water management by Aboitiz, aligns perfectly with our operational needs and significantly enhances our production capabilities,” he said.

Wang said they’re confident in the facility’s capacity to support their future growth.

“The growing operations of CMII within WCE is a testament to the confidence industry leaders have in our capabilities. Our commitment to providing world-class infrastructure and services creates a thriving environment for innovation and growth,” said Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, head of AIC Economic Estates.

WCE’s ongoing 39-hectare industrial expansion and the upcoming development of a 3.3-hectare central business district are set to attract a host of industries.

These expansion areas are expected to create 14,000 new jobs, stimulating new opportunities such as in commercial centers, housing and transportation. / KOC