New sorting hub opens at SRP

CEBU City has a massive trash problem to solve. With its only landfill in the mountain barangay of Binaliw closed indefinitely follow a fatal trash slide on January 8, 2026, the City Government has opened a temporary garbage sorting hub at the South Road Properties (SRP). This new site is a race against time to stop trash from piling up in the streets.

Every single day, Cebu City produces an estimated 500 to 550 tons of waste. Mayor Nestor Archival cited this lower estimate, which is down from the previously reported 600 tons a day, though he has yet to explain the discrepancy.

To manage this daily mountain of garbage, the temporary materials recovery facility at the SRP will separate recyclable items from the rest of the residual waste.

The dual-landfill plan

While the SRP hub is temporary, the City is finalizing a long-term disposal plan that relies on two different landfills. One is in Consolacion in northern Cebu, and the other is in Aloguinsan in southwestern Cebu.

Under this plan, the Consolacion landfill will handle about 150 tons of garbage daily. Meanwhile, the Aloguinsan site is expected to take in around 300 tons.

Last week, Archival said hauling of garbage to Aloguinsan could begin on Friday, Feb. 20. However, the mayor still has to give an update if this has pushed through.

Moving all this trash is a massive logistical challenge. The City aims to transfer an initial 80 tons of residual waste from the SRP to Aloguinsan by the second week of March 2026. Hauling waste towards the town will require 10 to 20 trucks to travel more than 100 kilometers daily.

A gap in waste disposal

Even with both landfills working together, they can only process about 450 tons per day combined. This falls short of the City’s actual daily output.

The remaining 50 to 100 tons must be reduced through stricter segregation and diversion measures. To fix this gap, Archival has ordered tighter waste segregation at the barangay level.

Proper sorting of biodegradable and recyclable materials could cut up to 50 tons daily and save the city about P150,000 in tipping fees. To support the community effort, the City has set up segregation, shredding, and composting sites at Block 27 in the North Reclamation Area, Carbon Public Market, and the upcoming Bagsakan Center at the SRP.

Is sorting enough?

Not everyone believes sorting at the barangay level is the ultimate solution. Councilor Joel Garganera, chairman on the environment committee, warned that segregation alone may not address the large volume of unsegregated waste.

He urged the administration to consider additional solutions, including waste-to-energy technology.

“Segregation is okay for the initial stage, but face it — what about the 80 to 90 percent of garbage that isn’t segregated?” Garganera said.

As Cebu City transitions to this new, complex disposal system, officials said sustained public compliance will be crucial. Preventing a prolonged garbage backlog will ultimately depend on every household doing its part to manage and separate its waste. / EHP