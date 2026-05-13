New Sparkle artists introduced

GMA Network announced its newest Sparkle artists — Baninay Bautista, Kobie Brown and Nicole Fortuna — who officially signed contracts with the GMA Artist Center on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Among those present during the contract signing were GMA Network senior vice president Annette Gozon-Valdes and Sparkle first vice president Joy Marcelo.

Baninay is a content creator and host who first gained public attention after joining Pinoy Big Brother in 2015.

Like Baninay, Kobie is also a former PBB housemate and was named third Big Placer in “Pinoy Big Brother: Connect in 2020.”

Meanwhile, Nicole is a Filipina-British content creator known for her lifestyle and travel content. / TRC