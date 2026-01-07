New SpongeBob film opens in PH cinemas

The hero’s journey starts with one squish. SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star head out on a new adventure in a clip from “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.”

The animated film is directed by Derek Drymon and features the voices of returning cast members Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass and Bill Fagerbakke. Joining them are new cast members Isis “Ice Spice” Gaston, Regina Hall and Mark Hamill.

“The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” opens in Philippine cinemas on Jan. 14, 2026.

In the film, SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends set sail on a new seafaring adventure. Eager to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs, SpongeBob follows the Flying Dutchman, a ghost pirate, on a journey that takes him far beyond familiar waters and into the depths of the sea. / PR S