New streaming titles set for February 2026 release

PRIME Video has announced a slate of series and films scheduled for release in February 2026, spanning drama, documentary, crime and action titles.

Series

Fallout Season 2 finale (Feb. 4)

The second season of Fallout, based on the video game franchise, concludes with its finale. Set 200 years after a nuclear apocalypse, the series follows survivors emerging from underground shelters into a violent and unpredictable world. The cast includes Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Justin Theroux and Macaulay Culkin.

Cross Season 2 (Feb. 11)

Cross returns for its second season, continuing the story of Washington, D.C.-based homicide detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross, portrayed by Aldis Hodge. The new season follows Cross as he tracks a vigilante targeting corrupt billionaires.

Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association (Feb. 12)

This docuseries examines the history and cultural impact of the American Basketball Association, from its founding in 1967 to its merger with the NBA. The series explores innovations such as the three-point shot and the careers of players including Julius Erving and George Gervin.

56 Days (Feb. 18)

“56 Days” follows a relationship that begins during a chance meeting and later becomes the subject of a murder investigation. The series unfolds through alternating timelines between the investigation and the couple’s past.

The CEO Club (Feb. 23)

This docu-style series follows a group of female CEOs as they navigate leadership, business challenges and personal lives, offering an observational look at their professional environments.

Films

Relationship Goals (Feb. 4)

Kelly Rowland stars as a television producer competing for a top morning show position while navigating unresolved feelings with her ex, played by Clifford “Method Man” Smith.

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision (Feb. 6)

Narrated by Kate Winslet, the documentary examines the environmental advocacy work of His Majesty The King through the initiatives of The King’s Foundation.

Love Me Love Me (Feb. 13)

This Italian film follows a young woman who moves to Milan after her brother’s death and becomes entangled in a complicated romantic triangle. The film is based on Stefania S.’s novel series of the same name.

The Bluff (Feb. 25)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as a former pirate forced to confront her past when an old enemy resurfaces. The action-adventure is set against the backdrop of the Cayman Islands.

Man on the Run (Feb. 27)

Directed by Morgan Neville, this documentary focuses on Paul McCartney’s career following the breakup of The Beatles, including the formation of Wings and his early solo work.

Several of the releases mark season finales or follow-up installments, while others introduce new documentary and narrative titles. / PR