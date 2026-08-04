New traffic rules roll out Wednesday on Gov. Cuenco Avenue to help cut down delays

STARTING Wednesday, Aug. 5, motorists, commuters, and pedestrians using Gov. Cuenco Avenue will have to follow new traffic rules. The Cebu City Government is rolling out Oplan BanTal: Discipline Zone, a pilot program aimed at improving road discipline and reducing congestion along one of the city's busiest corridors.

Under the new traffic scheme, public utility vehicles (PUVs) must use designated loading and unloading lay-bys. Motorcycle riders must stay within the designated motorcycle lane, and pedestrians must cross only at marked pedestrian lanes or footbridges. Violators will face penalties under existing city ordinances.

To help everyone adjust, the city conducted a five-day information campaign before the rollout to familiarize road users with the new rules.

Why the new rules matter

Mayor Nestor Archival said the initiative seeks to address long-standing traffic congestion by promoting discipline among all road users rather than relying solely on road expansion or stricter enforcement.

"This is not just about issuing citations. The goal is to improve traffic discipline because everyone using the road has a responsibility," Archival said.

The pilot program covers Gov. Cuenco Avenue, particularly the stretch passing through Barangays Apas, Kasambagan, Banilad, and Talamban, which is one of Cebu City's busiest transport corridors.

Dedicated lay-bys for PUVs

A key feature of the plan is the mandatory use of designated lay-bys for PUVs. Archival said indiscriminate loading and unloading along the main carriageway has long disrupted traffic flow.

To solve this, the city established six lay-bys for vehicles bound for downtown Cebu and another six for those traveling toward Talamban. Passengers are encouraged to board and alight only at these designated areas.

The lay-bys are part of the city's effort to maximize existing road space instead of widening Gov. Cuenco Avenue—a proposal that was shelved because of the high cost of acquiring private properties.

Guidelines for motorists and pedestrians

Motorcycle Riders: Must remain in the outermost motorcycle lane and may cross solid lane markings only when legally allowed. Slow-moving vehicles may temporarily use the motorcycle lane when necessary.

Pedestrians: Are required to use marked crossings and footbridges to improve safety and reduce traffic interruptions.

The Cebu City Transportation Office has already deployed personnel along Gov. Cuenco Avenue to guide motorists, assist commuters, and oversee the initial implementation.

Fines and enforcement

Violations under the program include:

PUVs loading or unloading outside designated lay-bys

Motorcycles leaving their designated lane or crossing solid lane markings

Drivers stopping in prohibited areas

Pedestrians crossing outside designated crossings

Illegal stopping and crossing double solid lines carry a P1,000 fine, while jaywalking is punishable by fines ranging from P50 to P200.

Mayor Archival said the city will evaluate the pilot program after its launch. If successful, officials plan to expand Oplan BanTal to other major roads in Cebu City to improve traffic flow, reduce road conflicts, and strengthen road discipline across the area. (CDV)