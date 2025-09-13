New transport terminal to rise in Mandaue

A NEW transport terminal is set to rise in Mandaue City and is expected to be completed within two to three years.

According to Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, the project’s developers have already presented the design, which now awaits approval from the City Council.

The mayor emphasized that the project’s green light hinges on a successful traffic impact assessment by the City’s traffic board.

“I am okay with this, it’s totally okay as long as it passes through our traffic board for their traffic impact assessment, where they will pass, where they will exit and making sure our traffic there will not be affected,” Ouano said.

Ouano also revealed that the developers expressed their intent to seek help from Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro regarding the project.

Diversion road

In a separate development, another project is being planned near the Ayala-Gateway area in Barangay Subangdaku. This development will include a diversion road from the area of Macro, offering an additional access point for both private and public vehicles.

“I haven’t seen it myself but that’s what they said. It’s private, but the public will also be allowed to pass through,” Ouano said.

Ayala Land Inc. is developing Gatewalk Central in Mandaue City, a 17.5-hectare mixed-use estate. Slated to open in late 2026, Ayala Malls Gatewalk will serve as “the heart of fun in Cebu,” complementing Ayala Center’s upscale retail positioning. It will feature creative hubs, gaming zones and a massive design-forward food hall, with a 55,000 square meters of gross leasable area.

Ouano said these projects are part of a broader development initiative for the Mandaue Central District. He explained that the City’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan has been updated to facilitate these changes. /ABC