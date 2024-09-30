New TV segment helps Filipinos build safer homes

AFTER the successful run of a local radio program offering advice and expertise on sustainable housing, Habitat for Humanity’s Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter in the Philippines, along with its partner TV8 Media Productions (TV8), is now expanding the advocacy nationwide.

Running for 13 episodes, TV8’s iHeartPH launched an innovative new segment titled “Build it Right Guide,” designed to help lower-income homeowners build better, safer and more affordable homes.

The new segment, which airs every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on GMA’s analog and digital platform, focuses on providing practical information and advice for constructing homes that are resilient to natural disasters.

According to TV8 business unit head Vanessa Versoza, the need for such a segment is pressing, especially for an earthquake and typhoon-prone country like the Philippines. She said many Filipino homes are built without proper foundations, putting families at risk.

She said that the new segment will address real-life issues, providing practical, real-life solutions.

More than 1.6 million homes in the Philippines are reported to lack adequate foundations. In Cebu, studies show that 36 percent of families live in homes without foundations, and an additional 28 percent need foundation upgrades. Moreover, 20 percent of homes in Mandaue City suffer from poor-quality walls, often damaged by cracks and moisture.

Architect Edmund Samson of Edsa Architects said that the “Build it Right Guide” is designed to address these issues directly, helping more Filipinos build houses properly, particularly those who cannot afford to hire experts when building their houses. Samson was one the architects tapped in a local radio show named “Pulido: Arkitekto Tambagi Ko!,” which aired on dyLA 909 kHz.

Valeri Tan, the show’s host, said that the segment will be informative, especially as more Filipinos rely on social media for information. It will also help prevent the spread of misinformation.

To make the content engaging and relatable, the segment will feature social media influencers, along with housing and construction experts, as co-hosts and guest contributors. / KOC