New USJ-R alumni officers take helm

THE University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Alumni Association Inc. has installed a new set of officers and trustees tasked with strengthening ties among Josenians and expanding the association’s service to the university and the wider community.

The transition began with the Leadership Transition and Governance Onboarding 2026 on Aug. 8, which welcomed the newly elected officers and board of trustees. The event marked the turnover of leadership and the continuation of the association’s work for the Josenian community.

University president Rev. Fr. Eduardo Celiz Jr., OAR, administered the oath of office, while immediate past president Jonathan Capanas, a lawyer and certified public accountant, presided over the turnover ceremony.

New officers

Lawyer Tomas Riveral, CPA, REB, assumed the presidency, leading a team that includes Dr. Antonio Esmero as executive vice president; Dr. Norman Blanco as vice president for internal affairs; and Glenn Tenefrancia as vice president for external affairs.

Marites Patiño serves as secretary, with Dr. Elisa Estenzo-Torres as assistant secretary. Lawyer Margarito Montecillo, CPA, is treasurer, assisted by Silverio Tapanan. Norman Ongco serves as auditor, while Dr. Joseph Elvir Tubilan is public relations officer.

Joining them on the board of trustees are Roderick Bandalan, engineer Alan Dinampo, Arlyn Gochan, Bibi Doll “Zee” Pono and Princess Grace Toledo.

Planning session

After the leadership transition, the newly elected board held its strategic planning session Aug. 30–31 at Tagboanan Beach Resort in Borbon, Cebu.

Riveral opened the session by quoting Henry Ford: “Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.”

The board used the session to assess the association’s present condition, identify priorities and set directions for its term.

Riveral said the association should extend its work beyond maintaining connections among graduates. He identified the university, students and alumni, the community and the environment as areas where the group should have a greater presence.

Under that direction, the association plans to provide more opportunities for alumni to contribute their experience, resources and expertise to programs involving the university and surrounding communities.

Capanas guided the new officers through the planning process, presenting the association’s current situation and helping the board identify where it intends to go.

The discussions focused on priorities and strategies that could be translated into programs during the new board’s term.

Esmero closed the session by stressing the need to carry out the plans developed during the two-day activity and for the board to work together toward the association’s goals.