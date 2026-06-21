New vendor coalition demands fair play at Cebu City's Carbon market amid claims of bias

A NEW coalition of vendors and small business operators is demanding a fair and transparent system at the Carbon Public Market, claiming that getting a market stall has become heavily politicized. The Carbon for All Coalition (CFAC) took their concerns directly to Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival during a meeting on Friday, June 19, 2026. The group is urging the local government to ensure equal opportunities for all vendors seeking accreditation.

Concerns over a “politicized” system

CFAC claimed that some vendors are currently struggling to secure spaces within certain market areas because the accreditation process is biased. Traders fear that obtaining a stall is difficult without the backing of influential individuals or organizations. According to the coalition, these concerns are fueling deep frustrations among those who simply want legitimate access to the market.

Pushing for market reforms

The coalition is made up of businessmen and small-scale vendors who want to create a level playing field in Carbon. The group was formed in response to long-running worries over alleged favoritism, corruption and unclear processes.

Abner Quino, a coalition lead convenor, said the group welcomes vendors who have been locked out by strict membership requirements and vague fee collections by certain market groups. He is reaching out to dissatisfied vendors who want transparency in how spaces are handed out.

“We are also calling all vendors who are tired of being used as a milking cow by some groups to come and join us in this action against apparent exploitation,” Quino said in a statement released Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Mayor orders investigation into daily fees

This appeal comes amid a broader controversy over unauthorized collections inside the market. Mayor Archival has directed the City Market Office to verify reports that certain organizations are collecting daily fees from traders.

The mayor also ordered a review of the total number of vendors, noting that private collections might actually exceed the revenues earned by the Cebu City Government. While the City Council has called for an investigation, several market leaders acknowledged that collections exist but maintained they are only for association dues and service charges.

Future opportunities and legal challenges

The Carbon market is currently undergoing a phased redevelopment under a joint venture agreement between the Cebu City Government and Megawide Construction Corp. While construction continues after a court denied a temporary restraining order, a lawsuit questioning the validity of the agreement remains pending.

Quino noted that vendors from other parts of Metro Cebu have expressed interest in joining the coalition to establish businesses in Carbon, viewing it as a vital commercial hub.

“Many vendors in Cebu are interested in selling in Carbon. If others continue opposing the redevelopment, then we will fill those spaces,” Quino said.

A focus on transparency

CFAC emphasized that they do not oppose the ongoing redevelopment of the market. Instead, they are fighting for transparency, accountability and equal access to ensure that everyday traders are protected as Carbon transitions into a modern commercial hub. / CAV