New venture eyes P600B offshore infra pipeline

A PHILIPPINE-SINGAPORE joint venture is seeking to capitalize on an estimated P600 billion pipeline of offshore wind and infrastructure projects by providing specialized marine vessels and logistics services for large-scale developments.

Listed firm Topline Equity Corp. said Thursday, July 9, 2026, that its subsidiary, Topline Offshore Inc., has formed Aesen Topline Offshore Corp., a joint venture that will provide integrated maritime solutions for offshore wind, offshore energy, marine civil construction and other maritime infrastructure projects across the Philippines.

Topline Group chairman, president and chief executive officer Eugene Erik Lim said the partnership combines the company’s local market presence with Aesen’s decades of experience in offshore services, enabling the venture to provide specialized vessels, marine logistics and technical capabilities needed for major infrastructure developments.

“Through this joint venture, Topline is positioning itself to capture opportunities arising from an estimated P600 billion in investments in offshore wind, bridge construction and land reclamation projects in the coming years,” Lim said.

The agreement, signed on July 8, will focus on marine asset chartering and leasing, supplying vessels and offshore support services for renewable energy, coastal development, reclamation and other large-scale infrastructure projects.

Beyond vessel deployment, the venture will also offer end-to-end supply chain services, including cargo handling, transportation, customs clearance and freight coordination, to help developers move equipment and materials efficiently to project sites.

Aesen chief executive officer and director Darren Ang said the Philippines is emerging as one of the region’s fastest-growing markets for offshore energy and marine infrastructure, creating demand for experienced maritime service providers.

“The Philippines represents one of the most exciting growth markets for offshore energy and marine infrastructure in the region,” Ang said.

The joint venture will operate on a project basis and deploy vessels and equipment anywhere in the country, depending on project requirements. The companies said they are already in the final stages of negotiations for several projects involving land reclamation, offshore wind and other major infrastructure developments.

The partnership comes as the Philippines ramps up investments in renewable energy, transport and coastal infrastructure, increasing demand for specialized offshore vessels and marine support services needed to execute complex projects at sea. / KOC