New water sources eyed

AT LEAST 17 rivers in Cebu are being eyed as potential sources of bulk water supply to prepare for increasing demand and possible shortages amid an ongoing El Niño phenomenon.

This was revealed by the Cebu Provincial Inter-LGU Waterworks System Office (Cpiwso) during a livestreamed budget hearing at the Provincial Board (PB) on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026.

Cpiwso head Aldrin Barade said they were conducting an inventory of major rivers to determine their yield and reliability as long-term water sources. His statement was a response to the query of PB Member Celestino Martinez III, budget committee chairman, about the office’s preparations for the El Niño.

Whether any of these rivers that were not named during the hearing could be helpful during the El Niño, which the government weather bureau said could peak by the end of 2026 and persist through the first half of 2027, remains to be seen as Barade said the assessment would require daily monitoring over at least one to two years to account for seasonal changes, particularly during the dry season.

“Naa pa mi sa identification kay wala mi capacity sa technical equipment and monitoring kay it needs daily monitoring sa iyang source unya for one-year cycle or two-year cycle ang monitoring ani kay moagi baya ni og dry season (We are still in the identification stage because we lack the technical equipment and capacity to conduct monitoring. The water source needs to be monitored daily over a one-year or two-year cycle, as it also has to undergo monitoring during the dry season),” Barade said.

Cebu has at least 453 rivers, according to WaterwayMap.org. The longest among them is the Lusaran River, which measures around 58 kilometers and originates from the uplands of Cebu City’s northern side. It winds westward into Balamban, where it is also known as the Combado River, before emptying into the Tañon Strait.

Monitoring network

To support the assessment, Cpiwso has proposed establishing a Water Resources Monitoring Network, which has been approved by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

The project will involve a consultancy service that will conduct a feasibility study of potential water sources for the province’s long-term water supply needs.

Meanwhile, PB Member Stanley Caminero asked whether the previous administration of Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia had already endorsed potential water sources for the Province’s bulk water system project, which aims to expand access to potable water among local government units (LGUs) across Cebu.

Barade said the previous administration’s data served as the basis for identifying the major water sources.

However, he said the earlier assessment measured water yield only once, unlike the proposed study, which would require regular monitoring to establish how much water a source could consistently provide.

Among the LGUs previously identified for the bulk water system are San Fernando, Argao, Barili, Boljoon, Oslob, Samboan, Alcoy, Alegria, Badian, Dalaguete, Tuburan, Asturias, Pinamungajan, Aloguinsan, Tabogon, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Sogod, Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Malabuyoc, Ginatilan and Santander.

The Provincial Government is operating two bulk water systems, one in Moalboal, southwestern Cebu, and another in Carmen in northern Cebu.

Potential catchment areas

Caminero, meanwhile, recommended including potential water catchment areas in the inventory to determine how surface water and runoff could supplement existing sources, particularly springs.

The Province, he said, should identify areas where it could establish reservoirs or install geomembrane liners to collect and store rainwater.

Caminero explained that springs are currently used for household consumption, farming and livestock, but water scarcity could force communities to prioritize human consumption over other needs.

He said developing alternative water sources for agriculture and livestock would help preserve spring water for drinking.

The proposed inventory, he added, should form part of the Province’s broader water resource management and conservation plan.

He recommended that Cpiwso incorporate the assessment of catchment areas into its inventory and proposed 2027 budget.

Higher 2027 budget

Cpiwso is proposing a budget of P80.704 million for 2027 as it plans to expand its operations.

According to Barade, Cpiwso has just operated this year as it was formerly under the Provincial Engineering Office.

Barade said three additional water systems in Barili, Malabuyoc and Tabogon are expected to be completed next year.

From January to October 2026, the Carmen bulk water system generated P2.6 million in revenue, while the Moalboal system generated P34.35 million. / CDF