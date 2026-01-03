New Year, New Me: Keeping New Year’s Resolution

As the noise of horns, laughter and fireworks fades, the New Year begins with renewed hope — and fresh resolutions. However, as like sweet promises tend to break so do most of all resolutions. With this it is worth keeping in mind how to break the cycles of broken resolutions.

New Year’s resolutions are meant to inspire self-improvement and change. Often made at the stroke of midnight, they are fueled by what psychologists call the Fresh Start Effect — the motivation people feel at the beginning of a new chapter. However, this enthusiasm can fade over time due to lack of direction, motivation, or realistic planning.

Some succeeds in completing their New Year resolution, especially SMART goals — Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-Bound.

A clear and specific goal provides focus, while measurability tracks progress. For example, saying “I want to save money” is vague, but setting a target like “I want to save P10,000” makes the goal concrete and motivating.

Goals should also be realistic and aligned with personal values, not influenced by trends or pressure from others. Finally, setting a deadline creates urgency and commitment.

While some resolutions take longer to achieve, success depends on willingness and consistency. A resolution should not be a fleeting wish, but a meaningful commitment to growth. After all, New Year’s resolutions exist to encourage reflection, change and lasting self-improvement.

Jen Hershe Alterado / Junior Journo