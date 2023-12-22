New year, new toilets

PASSENGERS at the Cebu North and South Bus terminals will soon enjoy modern and comfortable restrooms equipped with advanced technology.

This after the Cebu Provincial Government inked a lease agreement with Mister Loo Philippines (MPL) on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, a report from the Capitol’s information office said.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia signed the lease agreement with MPL country manager Sarah Pante.

It formalizes the public-private partnership of the provincial government and the project contractor to renovate all restrooms and toilets in the two bus terminals.

The lease agreement will take effect for five years unless terminated subject to the terms and conditions of the contract.

Under the agreement, the MPL will construct, install and operate the toilet facilities. It shall also employ its own staff.

Meanwhile, Capitol will receive a monthly rental from MPL amounting to five percent of the total revenue earned from the toilet service.

Modern Toilets

The modern toilet facilities are slated to be completed in January 2024. Once open to the public, users have to pay a service fee of P10 to P20 for every use of the toilet.

The P10 service charge will allow access to the technology-equipped restroom; while the P20 premium fee provides additional amenities for comfort such as an air-conditioned lounge area, a space for applying makeup and breastfeeding, a charging station, and a complimentary bottle of water.

Currently, passengers have to pay a minimum of P5 to use toilets inside the terminals.

Twenty new toilet cubicles will be built at the South Bus terminal, while the North Bus terminal will have eight cubicles.

While construction is ongoing, portable toilets will be temporarily installed in both terminals.