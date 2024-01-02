New Year, Not-So-New Me

Welcoming the New Year has always been done in almost the same festive tone as welcoming Christmas Day. People are giddy with excitement as they head on to another fun time with family and loved ones, indulging in good food and conversations with motley lights and fireworks in the backdrop. Many of us believe that surrounding ourselves with all the good stuff helps pave the way for a good year full of blessings.
And who could forget about the almost obligatory resolutions? Many of us often promise to improve and make it our own personal highlight in the coming year. Well, positive change is always welcome. But we do not have to turn over an entirely new leaf.
SunStar Cebu asks its young readers what quality they have that they would like to bring with them into 2024.
“I have this innate quality to truly care about other people. I think it is not often that we observe this quality in a lot of people. It is truly uncommon to come across persons who are truly concerned about the welfare of others. Whether it is as easy as holding the door open for someone or lending a helping hand to someone in need, the tiniest acts of kindness make a difference in someone else’s day. I always like to show compassion to others and help brighten someone’s life.”
Matthew Justine Hermosa, 18 student-athlete (Paref Springdale)
“It’s my optimism. I always look at the bright side of things especially in times when they do not go as planned. This quality is best complemented with hard work, dedication and perseverance, which helps keep me sane and productive.”
Carlo Jose Bolleser, 22 architecture student (Rizal Technological University)
“It is my willingness to take a stand and express my thoughts on a certain cause. One of my life’s philosophies is to always acknowledge your voice and never silence yourself if what you think is right and deserves to be heard. This is something I’d like to teach my fellow youth: be open to dialogue and collaboration with others and to foster accountability. Let us speak up when it is essential and inspire others to accept and empower themselves to make that lasting impact to society.”
Gerald Nitz Ponce, 23, Sangguniang Kabataan chairman, Barangay Talamban
“When I encounter failure in any situation, I refuse to get demoralized. Rather than sulking, I view setbacks as chances to become stronger as a person. Each failure is an opportunity for growth and learning. I believe that overcoming challenges builds resilience. I wish to continue to embrace every experience, which empower me to face every situation with a positive and determined mindset.”
Jurian Ray Caballero, 20, architecture student (USC)