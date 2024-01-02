New Year, Not-So-New Me

Welcoming the New Year has always been done in almost the same festive tone as welcoming Christmas Day. People are giddy with excitement as they head on to another fun time with family and loved ones, indulging in good food and conversations with motley lights and fireworks in the backdrop. Many of us believe that surrounding ourselves with all the good stuff helps pave the way for a good year full of blessings.

And who could forget about the almost obligatory resolutions? Many of us often promise to improve and make it our own personal highlight in the coming year. Well, positive change is always welcome. But we do not have to turn over an entirely new leaf.

SunStar Cebu asks its young readers what quality they have that they would like to bring with them into 2024.