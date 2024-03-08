Newbie drug pusher nabbed in Siquijor

A SUSPECTED rookie drug pusher was arrested in a buy-bust in Barangay Cangmalalag, Larena town, Siquijor, around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Larena Police Station and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Siquijor Provincial Office that resulted in the arrest of Leonel Olwen Opsima, 50, a businessman engaged in travel and tours and a graphic designer from Barangay 6, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

Seized from the suspect were five packs of substance believed to be shabu totaling 3.5 grams and with an estimated market value of P23,800, a cellphone and buy-bust money.

Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA 7, said that prior to the operation, they initiated a case build against the suspect after receiving information about his involvement in illegal drug activity. (AYB, TPT)