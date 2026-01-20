Newcomers, comebacks shines at Cebu Pop 2026

The Cebu Popular Music Festival once again proved that Cebuano music transcends age, geography and experience, crowning both a first-time finalist and a long-time contender during its Grand Finals night on Jan. 16, 2026, at the University of the Visayas Gymnasium in Cebu City.

Held alongside the annual Sinulog festivities, the long-running songwriting competition remains a musical offering to Señor Sto. Niño, whose devotion continues to inspire composers from different walks of life. This year’s winners came from Carcar City and Tacloban, reflecting the festival’s enduring diversity in sound, story and perspective.

Love story set to music

Top honors in the Harana or Romantic Ballad category went to John Ryan Panuncialman of Carcar City for his song “Ikaw Gihapon,” a composition rooted in an unspoken affection from his senior high school years.

“It was many years back. I liked a girl but couldn’t tell her how I felt, so I just put it into a song,” Panuncialman said after the awards night.

Although it was his first time entering Cebu Pop as a composer, Panuncialman was not new to major competitions. He previously won Sinulog Idol in 2024 and had joined Cebu Pop in past years as an interpreter. This year marked his first time performing his own composition, a milestone that also earned him the Best Interpreter Award.

“At first, I never really expected to win. Joining Cebu Pop has always been a dream,” he said.

Arranged by Jan Eric Casas, “Ikaw Gihapon” edged out entries including “Akong Harana,” “Akong Inday,” “Haranahan Ko Ikaw,” “Pasumbingay,” and “Bulan.”

Fifth time’s the charm

In the Bisaya Pop (B-Pop) Dance category, perseverance paid off for Tacloban-based composer Atty. Archie Lesiguez, who finally claimed the title on his fifth appearance in the finals with “Ikaw Ra.”

“I told myself this would be my last try,” Lesiguez said.

Introduced in recent years, the B-Pop Dance category highlights the evolving sound of Cebuano music, blending contemporary rhythms with Bisaya lyrics. Lesiguez, who has joined the festival since 2012, said the song was inspired by couples who continue choosing each other through the years.

“I see couples who are still together even after many years of marriage. They still choose each other every day,” he said.

Performed by Francheska Luise Empino and arranged by Neil Salarda, “Ikaw Ra” bested entries including “Sa Cebu Ra Ni,” “Paso,” “In Love Sa Torpe,” “Dili Palabi,” and “Magkadayun Sa Puhon.”

“Sa Cebu Ra Ni” also won Best Lyrical Video.

Now in its 44th year, the Cebu Popular Music Festival is presented by the New Cebu Arts Foundation Inc. This year’s finals also paid tribute to the late Eduardo R. Gullas, known as the Father of Cebu Pop, whose lifelong advocacy for original Cebuano music continues to shape generations of songwriters.