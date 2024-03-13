Newfold Wolves devour Calton in BPO Rivals

THE Newfold Wolves wasted no time announcing their bid to rule over the second season of the BPO Rivals basketball tournament as they tore apart the ISI Calton, 87-62, last Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the House of Rapha Sports Center.

The Wolves zoomed in front by 12 after the first canto and never looked back, leading by as many as 36 points, 58-22, to author the lopsided victory.

Ralph Belarmino had 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Dave Sabandon added 14 markers for the Wolves. Jykell Atillo narrowly missed out on a double-double, registering 11 points and nine boards.

In other games, the Wipro Tigers dominated Cognizant, 79-56. Former University of San Carlos standout Earvin Jam Ferraren had 21 points, while Vince Bontuyan added 12 points for the Tigers in the easy win.

And finally, the Aldesa Kingsguard thrashed the Tahche Cheetahs, 73-52. Ralph Magno paced Aldesa with 16 points, while JJ Perez and Francis Mateo tallied 14 and 11 markers, respectively. / JNP