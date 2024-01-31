Newly-crowned Sinulog Festival Queen expresses gratitude to BingoPlus Philippines for award, shares unfailing commitment to praising the Child Jesus

The Sinulog Festival Queen 2024 has made a lasting impression on spectators, with Mary Love Lopez of the Banauan Cultural Group (Barangay Guadalupe) being awarded as Miss BingoPlus. In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Mary Love shared her remarkable journey, shedding light on the challenges faced during preparation and expressing gratitude to BingoPlus Philippines.
Mary Love Lopez’s connection to the Sinulog Festival runs deep, stemming from her profound devotion to Señor Sto. Niño. This year marked her third participation in the prestigious Sinulog Festival Queen competition, making it an even more special occasion for her. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to offer a dance to the child Jesus once again, sharing that her devotion was the driving force behind her decision to embrace the role of Festival Queen for Barangay Guadalupe.
Despite the joyous occasion, Mary Love candidly shared the challenges she faced during her preparation for the festival. A particular concern was the group performance, which had only been practiced for two nights. Undeterred, she spent her afternoons rehearsing for her solo performance and dedicated her nights to perfecting the group routine. The commitment paid off, as she expressed immense satisfaction that their hard work translated into a successful and fulfilling performance.
As Miss BingoPlus, Mary Love conveyed her gratitude to BingoPlus Philippines for selecting her as the recipient of the esteemed award. She expressed the honor she felt, deeming it a humbling experience.
Mary Love also took the opportunity to impart words of wisdom to aspiring participants in future Sinulog Festival Queen competitions. Her advice emphasized the importance of wholeheartedly offering a dance to the child Jesus. She encouraged participants to put their hearts into the performance, treating it as a form of prayer and service to Señor Sto Niño. Mary Love believes that by dancing with sincerity and devotion, everything will seamlessly fall into place.
