Newly-crowned Sinulog Festival Queen expresses gratitude to BingoPlus Philippines for award, shares unfailing commitment to praising the Child Jesus

As Miss BingoPlus, Mary Love conveyed her gratitude to BingoPlus Philippines for selecting her as the recipient of the esteemed award. She expressed the honor she felt, deeming it a humbling experience.

Mary Love also took the opportunity to impart words of wisdom to aspiring participants in future Sinulog Festival Queen competitions. Her advice emphasized the importance of wholeheartedly offering a dance to the child Jesus. She encouraged participants to put their hearts into the performance, treating it as a form of prayer and service to Señor Sto Niño. Mary Love believes that by dancing with sincerity and devotion, everything will seamlessly fall into place.

BingoPlus is an established live online bingo platform in the Philippines that provides monetized bingo games through its website, app, and GLife.

With its user-friendly interface on both its website and apps, as well as its exciting rewards program for players to win real money through playing bingo online, BingoPlus offers an enjoyable and thrilling way for them to win big money.

The BingoPlus app can be downloaded so users can access all games on their mobile devices easily. To use the app, users must be over 21 years old.