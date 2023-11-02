Newly elected Councilor to face charges

THREE men, including a winning candidate for barangay councilor, allegedly involved in a harassment incident in Barangay Tapon, Dumanjug town, will be facing several complaints including physical injury, grave threats and violation of the gun ban imposed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) information officer Police Major Nolan Tagsip said the three men were identified by authorities out of four men seen in a video carrying guns and kicking victims.

The video circulated online during election day last Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

One of those identified was a winning councilor in the recently concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023.

The Dumanjug Police Station is now preparing the documents needed to file the case against the three suspects identified in the video.

But police refused to divulge the names of the suspects to the public pending the filing of complaints before the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspects will be facing complaints for physical injury, grave threat and violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act for illegal possession of firearms and for violation of the Comelec gun ban.

The Comelec, meanwhile, is pushing for an administrative complaint against one of the suspects who won a seat as barangay councilor in Barangay Tapon.

Tagsip said the victims got the services of a private lawyer who will file the cases against the three identified suspects.

“We were able to identify the three and now the complainant opted to get a private lawyer. However, we are now in the process of completing the documents. As soon as their lawyer will complete the affidavit of complaint and affidavit of witness, they will endorse it to the Dumanjug Police Station,” said Tagsip in Cebuano.

Tagsip said though they were not able to get hold of the guns, a complaint for illegal possession of firearms will still be included against the suspects since the online video clearly showed their use of guns.