For CPCA Vice President Edgardo ‘‘Jaypee’’ Labella II, owner of Brizket Steakhouse, the idea goes back about three years.

‘‘It took a lot of time,’’ he said. Now that it’s real, he’s hoping it catches on: ‘‘I’m really hoping that when this picks up, to the media, to the people, different chefs will join and see how nice this group is.’’

Cafe Laguna founder and invited speaker Julita Urbina sees the group as a much-needed platform for Cebu’s chefs.

‘‘It’s really high time that you initiated this group. We need this in Cebu. As you know, this has always been my advocacy: to take pride in our cuisine and be proud to be Filipino,’’ she said.

She recalled Cebu’s opportunity to showcase its culinary identity during the 2026 ASEAN events, where she was selected to serve the gala dinner featuring Cebuano cuisine and locally sourced ingredients.

‘‘Global leaders were amazed by what we had to offer. We are not competitive, but we are at par with everyone else, even internationally,’’ she said.

The CPCA aims to unite Cebu’s culinary community through ‘‘collaboration, professional development and community service,’’ with a vision of making Cebu a recognized culinary destination.

Its plans include workshops and mentorship programs for young cooks, feeding initiatives for underserved communities and awards recognizing outstanding culinary professionals, all guided by its values of unity, excellence and culinary pride.

Flavors of Cebu

Chef Deofrey Vistal of JPark Island Resort & Waterpark, the CPCA’s public relations officer, has a big goal.

«We will put Cebu on the map as a culinary destination in the Philippines,» he said.

He says Cebu’s food story goes beyond lechon, larang and tuslob buwa. A recent trip to Sibonga with board member Chef Coke Semblante made that clear.

‘‘I’ve been around the country, but some of those ingredients are a first for me to see,’’ he said.

For Vistal, discovering local ingredients is part of understanding what makes Cebuano cuisine distinct. He believes chefs can help bring these ingredients to wider audiences by exploring their possibilities and finding new ways to incorporate them into their cooking.

‘‘Competition aside. There was never a competition, but I do believe there’s innovation from each one of us that we can work on together.’’

Who can join

‘‘Whether you’re from Luzon, or wherever, or even a foreigner, as long as you’ve worked in Cebu, you can be part of the group if you run a team too,’’ said CPCA President Russel Abarquez, corporate chef of the Henann Group of Hotels.

Applicants must submit their resumes for screening. There are more than 30 members so far, and the count is still being finalized. The founding roster includes executive chefs, pastry chefs, a restaurateur and a chocolate brand ambassador.

The group also wants restaurant owners and culinary educators on board, recognizing that Cebu’s food industry extends beyond those working directly in the kitchen. It hopes to bring together professionals from different areas of the industry, including chefs from Michelin-recognized restaurants, to encourage wider knowledge sharing and collaboration.

From the barangay up

Labella wants the spotlight on smaller communities too. He points to the Siomai sa Tisa Festival, which has helped turn a local specialty into a community identity.

He witnessed its growth from its early days, when he worked for Barangay Tisa.

‘‘We are not only promoting. We are encouraging these barangay captains, who have their own food, their own delicacies, to promote their food as well,’’ he said.

For the association, this kind of community involvement is also part of preserving Cebu’s culinary identity. By recognizing food specialties in different barangays and municipalities, the CPCA hopes to give local food producers and communities more opportunities to share their heritage with a wider audience.

What’s next

The CPCA’s first activities are expected in January 2027, including food showcases around Cebu, culinary competitions, visits to culinary schools and training seminars for aspiring chefs.

Before that, the group has groundwork to finish. Bylaws, membership registration and committee formation come first, within the first three to six months. Mentorship programs and workshops are also part of its early plans, alongside an initial community outreach activity.

A culinary festival and annual awards are targeted for year two, with scholarships and expansion across Central Visayas further down the road. These initiatives are intended to make the association a lasting platform for professional growth, industry recognition and community engagement.

Chef Jun Fernandez, who heads the CPCA’s Culinary Competition and Activities committee, hopes to bring Cebu’s competition-hardened chefs to the international stage.

‘‘Hopefully, when everything is complete, we can pool the funds. Why not, if there’s a chance to join internationally?’’ he said.

Looking back on his early years as a young chef, Fernandez recalled how his mentors encouraged him to join culinary competitions. Now, with those same mentors alongside him in the association, he hopes they can create similar opportunities for the next generation of Cebuano chefs. S