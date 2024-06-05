Newly-freed prisoner climbs radio tower out of fear for his life

A MAN who had just been freed from the Cebu City Jail two days ago climbed a radio tower in Sitio Tugas, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, on Wednesday noon, June 5, 2004.

The man (real name withheld) was identified as a porter from Barangay Cogon Ramos.

The Cebu City Fire Station and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office personnel rescued the man around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

His live-in partner Mary (real name withheld) said that he did not come home the night after his release from prison.

He only showed up morning of the following day and brought a lighter.

Mary said her partner confided in her that he was terrified of his neighbors because they were going to kill him and that he wanted to set their house on fire.

But despite this, she fed the victim, gave him advice, and told him to get a haircut.

She said she was taken aback when someone told her that he went to a fish pond in Barangay San Nicolas, where the tower is situated, while she was doing the laundry.

Mary admitted that the porter used illegal drugs.

He was arrested six months ago for illegal possession of firearm. (AYB, TPT)