Newly inaugurated roads in Dalaguete seen to help farmers

TO ENHANCE the efficient transportation of goods in the mountain barangays of Alegria and Dalaguete in southern Cebu, a newly completed Capitol-funded road-concreting project worth P127 million was inaugurated on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

The Cebu Provincial Government led the inauguration of the 5.3-kilometer road, Phase 3 of the Mantalongon–Dugyan Road.

The road, which has a width of six meters and a thickness of 23 centimeters, connects the mountain barangays of Mantalongon, Tabon, Caleriohan and Dugyan in Dalaguete to the adjacent town of Alegria.

Aside from the Mantalongon–Dugyan Road, a section of Mantalongon-Villa Caridad Road in Mantalongon was also inaugurated on the same day.

This P4.7 million road section spans around 500 meters and was funded by the Capitol. It features a width of five meters and a thickness of over 20 centimeters.

Leading the inauguration were Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, Dalaguete Mayor Ronald Allan Cesante, Rep. Edsel Galeos (Cebu, 2nd district), and Provincial Board Members Raymond Calderon and Stanley Caminero, the Cebu Provincial Government’s information office reported.

The governor said the road concreting projects are for farmers in the area. These roads, she said, will facilitate the transport of their produce and harvest directly to the market.

Dalaguete, known as the “Vegetable Basket of Cebu,” is a major vegetable supplier in Cebu and neighboring provinces. Mantalongon is strategically important for growing vegetables and crops due to its cool climate suitable for agriculture. It is also referred to as “Cebu’s Little Baguio” or the “Summer Capital of Cebu.”