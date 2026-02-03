Newly ordained pastor Barber leaving showbiz?

FORMER Pinoy Big Brother housemate Edward Barber has been ordained as a pastor under Favor Church but said he is not stepping away from show business for now.

Barber was ordained on Jan. 24, 2026. While he continues to work in entertainment, he said that if the time comes when he has to choose between showbiz and ministry, he would choose the latter.

“I’ve seen hosting as my work and I love it. I love the people with me. But at the end of the day, if I have to choose between the two, I will probably choose the ministry,” Barber said.

In a previous interview in 2024, Barber shared that he already saw himself more in ministry than in entertainment.

“I was probably at the lowest part not just of my career but my life. It was one of those moments when I really just called out to God that things started to happen,” he said. / TRC S