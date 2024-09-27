Newly released inmate arrested anew in Duljo Fatima buy-bust

A CEBU City Jail inmate who was recently released from prison was arrested again during a buy-bust carried out by members of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU 7) at 9:40 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2024, in Sitio San Vicente, C. Padilla Street, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Siarot Dayondon, 31, a resident of Sitio Mansanitas, in the same barangay.

Authorities confiscated packets of substance believed to be shabu weighing 130 grams with an estimated market value of P884,000.

Dayondon was previously imprisoned for five years at Cebu City Jail for a similar offense and was just released in August.

While in prison, he befriended an individual known as “Junpee,” who later persuaded him to become a supplier of illegal drugs upon his release.

It is said that he could dispose of around 150 grams of illegal substance every week. (AYB/TPT)