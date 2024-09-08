News lifestyle mall in Mandaue to open in 2025

A NEW mall is poised to elevate the retail scene in Mandaue City by 2025.

Listed developer Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, announced the upcoming opening of the Astra Lifestyle Centre, scheduled for early 2025.

This new mall promises to offer Cebuanos a fresh, upscale lifestyle and retail experience, featuring a curated selection of dining, wellness, and lifestyle options designed for a modern, vibrant community.

“We are excited for the full opening of Astra Lifestyle Centre in early 2025. It’s CLI’s second mixed-use development in Cebu that is envisioned to give Cebuanos a new exclusive retail experience,” said Franco Soberano, CLI senior executive vice-president and chief operating officer. “We put a lot of effort into its sustainable design and the selection of only the best dining, wellness and lifestyle options to be available in Astra Lifestyle Center.”

This new lifestyle destination is located along A.S. Fortuna St. in Mandaue City.

Positioned as Cebu’s next go-to lifestyle destination, Astra Lifestyle Centre will feature unique, carefully selected retail concepts, a variety of food outlets, a fitness center, spa and an entertainment area.

Among its prominent features are its interior plaza and high-ceiling atrium. It also has a paseo with outdoor dining, food and beverages, retail stores; and a paseo that connects to its sunken garden and supermarket.

This four-level high-end has 6,151 square meters of gross floor area with leasable spaces ranging from 25 square meters up to 300 square meters. It also offers a two-basement parking area with 149 slots.

Astra Lifestyle Centre’s basement level will house a premium supermarket and beauty and wellness zone. Its ground level will feature local and global brands that are ‘firsts in Cebu’ with a mix of food and beverage and retail. The second level is dedicated to national and local retail brands featuring artisan food shops, fitness and kid’s recreation while the third level features its amphitheater for event activations.

Astra Centre

Astra Lifestyle Centre is part of CLI’s 1.23-hectare Astra Centre, the company’s flagship mixed-use project in Cebu that features sustainable green designs. This development has been awarded a four-star accreditation under the Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (BERDE) system.

Astra Centre is comprised of four major components, namely: One Astra Place, a two-tower residential condominium with a full range of amenities that will commence turnovers by the fourth quarter of this year; Astra Corporate Center, an office tower with spaces designed to be flexible and conducive to productivity in a first-class corporate environment; Radisson Red Cebu, the first in the Philippines, will offer a unique concept that appeals to tech-savvy travelers; and Astra Lifestyle Centre. / KOC