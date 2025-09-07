Newsome remains with Meralco Bolts

VETERAN scorer Chris Newsome will not go anywhere, as he chose to sign a three-year contract extension with the Meralco Bolts, the only team he has played for in his nine-year Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) career.

The 35-year-old swingman officially signed a three-year contract extension on Friday, a move that could see him retire with the franchise.

Speculation surrounded Newsome’s future in the months leading up to the expiration of his contract at the end of Season 49. Adding intrigue was his eligibility as an unrestricted free agent, which allowed him to sign with any PBA team of his choice.

There was also the possibility of exploring overseas offers, even at this stage of his playing career. But by inking a new deal, Newsome chose loyalty to the Bolts and stability for the next chapter of his career.

Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo is elated with the decision of his star player.

“He could have gone elsewhere,” he said. “Playing with the national team, he could have gone overseas, could have tested the market too. But I’m happy that he stayed because he’s done so much for the team, so it’s nice that he continues his journey with us.” / RSC