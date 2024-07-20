Next Generation Basketball League set

The Next Generation Basketball League (NGBL) that aims to help high school hoopers become the country’s future homegrown superstars will kick off on Aug. 11, 2024, at the Tanduay Gym in Manila.

Tournament director LA Tenorio believes that high school stars need a platform to show their skills even beyond the present top juniors leagues.

“We promise everyone the exposure because it’s a huge thing for high school players. Me, I came from the high school program of San Beda. Homegrown coming out of high school is a big thing. It’s not like today where most of the collegiate stars come from abroad,” Tenorio said in a statement on Friday, July 19.

Tenorio sharpened his skills as a member of the San Beda Red Cubs under legendary coach Ato Badolato.

He played for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in college and the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the PBA and has donned the Gilas Pilipinas jersey.

“At present, our homegrown high school players are missing opportunities. Why? Because of the lack of exposure. It’s not enough. But I truly believe that we have many talents here in the Philippines,” he said.

Helping Tenorio in running the league are NGBL commissioner and PBA legend Ronnie Magsanoc, executive committee chairman and San Miguel sports director Alfrancis Chua, program director Bonnie Tan of NorthPort and operations manager and PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III. Executive committee members Bigboy Cheng and Eric Ang head the Production and Finance groups, respectively,

The participating squads are Ateneo de Manila University, University of Santo Tomas, Far Eastern University, National University and the University of the East from the UAAP; Colegio de San Juan de Letran, San Beda University, La Salle Greenhills, Mapua University, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, Arellano University, Jose Rizal University and Lyceum of the Philippines University from the NCAA; Xavier School and MGC New Life Christian Academy.

The teams will be divided into two groups with each group having a single round-robin elimination.

The Top 4 teams per group will advance to the crossover knockout quarterfinals. The semifinals and the finals will also be determined via KO games.

All Sunday and holiday games will be played at the Tanduay Gym, while the Saturday games will be at the Aero Center in Quezon City. / PNA