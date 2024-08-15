NFA asks Capitol to manage ‘Bigas 29’ program

THE National Food Authority in Central Visayas (NFA 7) has requested the Cebu Provincial Government to manage the agency’s new initiative called "Program 29," more commonly known as "Bigas 29."

The program aims to sell rice at P29 per kilogram to the vulnerable sector, such as persons with disabilities, solo parents, senior citizens and indigenous people.

NFA 7’s OIC regional manager Ovelito Baritua, OIC branch manager Khristine Vincoy and acting regional economist Haiza Klaudine Intano personally visited Governor Gwendolyn Garcia at the Capitol on August 12 to inform her about their plan.

Garcia welcomed the idea and expressed willingness to help the agency sustain the project in the long term.

Once realized, the project will be integrated into the Capitol’s QR-coded card system to ensure smooth flow of the program.

The Capitol’s programs include Sugbo Merkadong Barato, which sells rice at P25 per kilogram, and Bugasan sa Kababayen-an sa Barangay project offering rice to the intended beneficiaries at P25 per kilo.

It also has Sugbo School Feeding program, which provides one free meal a day to students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 all over the province. (ANV, TPT)