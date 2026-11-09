NFA raises palay buying price to P30/kg

THE National Food Authority’s (NFA) higher palay buying price and expanded procurement limit are expected to help farmers earn more from their harvest while providing them with a larger and more reliable market, as the government moves to strengthen rice reserves ahead of a potentially strong El Niño.

The agency is now offering up to P30 per kilogram for clean and dry palay and has more than doubled the volume it can purchase from individual farmers, raising the limit from 200 bags to as much as 500 bags per cropping season.

In a statement, NFA Administrator Larry Lacson said about 80 percent of the agency’s branches nationwide are buying clean and dry palay at P30 per kilogram, with the lowest buying price set at P28.

Under the revised procurement policy, the volume that farmers can sell will be based on the average palay yield in their province multiplied by their cultivated area, subject to a maximum of five hectares.

This means farmers cultivating three hectares can sell

volumes equivalent to three times the prevailing provincial average yield, while those tilling five hectares may sell 500 bags or more, depending on local productivity.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the improved buying price and expanded procurement limit are intended to increase farm incomes and encourage farmers to sustain production despite mounting weather uncertainties.

“We want our farmers to earn more from their labor and have greater confidence that there is a reliable market for their harvest. Even with a strong El Niño looming, we want to encourage them to keep planting because the country will need every kilogram of rice they can produce,” he said.

Clean and dry palay is defined as grain with 11 percent to 14 percent moisture content. Freshly harvested palay commands a lower price depending on its moisture level, with Lacson estimating a discount of about P4 per kilogram. At the P30 buying price for dry grain, fresh palay would fetch around P25 to P26.

Beyond supporting farmers, the expanded procurement program is expected to strengthen government rice stocks for its Benteng Bigas Meron Na subsidized rice

program and emergency distribution during typhoons, droughts and other natural disasters.

Lacson said the NFA is targeting the procurement of 790,000 metric tons of palay this year, with the same volume planned for 2027.

However, reaching farmers in remote production areas remains a challenge. The agency has procured 150 customized mobile procurement trucks to bring buying operations closer to farming communities, although the units are still being fabricated. Some deliveries are expected by December or early next year.

Meanwhile, Tiu Laurel has earmarked an additional P10 billion that the NFA can tap, if necessary, to finance additional palay purchases.

He also encouraged farmers still harvesting to sell their produce to the NFA, saying the program provides a competitive market for growers while helping secure rice supplies for consumers and vulnerable communities. / KOC