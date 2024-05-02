NFA to provide 5,000 sacks of rice for Capitol’s programs

THE National Food Authority (NFA) will provide an initial 5,000 bags of rice to the Cebu Provincial Government in support of the Capitol’s programs.

NFA acting administrator Larry del Rosario Lacson made this announcement during his meeting with Governor Gwendolyn Garcia at the Capitol on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

During their meeting, Lacson and other officials discussed the various Capitol initiatives that rely on NFA for rice supplies.

These initiatives include Sugbong Merkadong Barato which offers rice to impoverished Cebuanos at P20 per kilo, Sugbo School Feeding Program for public school students in Cebu and Bugasan sa Kababayen-an sa Barangay, which offers rice at a rate of P27 per kilogram via the barangay women's groups.

Accordingly, the NFA requested patience about the scarcity of rice while guaranteeing that it will give the Cebu School Feeding Program top priority when it comes to rice supply.

The program is expected to benefit around 878,000 students from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

Garcia, for her part, expressed hope that Lacson will fulfill his promise. (ANV, TPT)