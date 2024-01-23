Ng: What are these new brands on Manila’s fashion radar?

IT WAS traffic going to Bonifacio Global City or BGC but I wanted to see for myself the new collections of these brands unknown to me. These brands are from Japan and they have made their home at the Mitsukoshi Mall in BGC by the Grand Hyatt hotel. The evening was a gathering of the fashionable set as Snidel and Fray I.D. presented their exciting new Holiday Collections. I was pretty impressed with the latest glam separates and very wearable pieces from the Japanese brands. I earmarked many pieces that I can definitely wear and any woman who likes classic pieces with a fashionable twist will like something from this collection.

​The evening of cocktails fashion was a gathering of Manila’s best-dressed, to influential style mavens, to media personalities. The guests gathered to celebrate the synergy of Filipino and Japanese fashion by immersing themselves in an Christmas-themed shopping event.

While sipping on bubbly and enjoying the party, the ladies certainly had fun with the “Styling Photo Corner,” where each of the guests were encouraged to try on, touch and fully delight in the holiday pieces and to share their creative photo wall snaps, with those with the best poses of the night each going home special awards.

Get to know Snidel and Fray I.D.

Established in 2005, Snidel already possesses a strong presence in Asia. Currently, it has stores in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and Thailand. Its first and only store out of Asia—which opened in 2018—is in New York. At a glance, the Snidel DNA speaks of a “street meets formal” concept wherein street culture and unique style is infused with elegance.

On the other hand, the style proposition of Fray I.D. is one that embraces comfortable, cutting-edge business wear, Fray I.D. officially debuted last April 2010 at a joint fashion show of Mash Style Lab’s brands in Tokyo. Its first boutique opened on August 28, 2010, at the famed Nagoya shopping mecca, JR Nagoya Takashimaya. Then in 2013, Fray I.D.’s grand launch saw British model and global fashion icon, Alexa Chung, fill the desirable post of brand ambassador. Simultaneously a beacon of bold elegance and fierceness in women’s fashion, the media personality, writer, and fashion designer is the epitome of a style maven that represents and embraces the Fray I.D. wardrobe in that she defines the rules and is not afraid to take risks.

I have a strong feeling that the Snidel and Fray I.D. will become more mainstream as the classic pieces are not just plain but made with undeniable flair. The Snidel and Fray I.D. Holiday Collection embodies the modern woman’s multifaceted essence; she's fun, chic, and always ready to celebrate in style, all while staying true to her unique DNA. Effortlessly stylish, she stands out from the crowd, making every moment memorable.

