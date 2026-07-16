NGCP awaits details of proposed Asean Power Grid

THE National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) is ready for the planned Asean Power Grid and is awaiting specifics from authorities to make its system adaptable to the targeted cross-border electricity trade.

NGCP spokesperson lawyer Cynthia Alabanza, during a briefing Wednesday, July 15, 2026, said the plan will need bulk transmission facilities, and the NGCP requires specific details regarding these requirements.

“There are countries that are fairly reachable for some people. So, certainly, NGCP will play a role. And when the time comes and we’re invited to participate, we will actively participate in that,” she said.

The Philippines, as this year’s Asean chair, is pushing for the initiative towards having a power grid that can be tapped by its 11 member states to address needs, as what has been seen as a result of the Middle East crisis, among others.

The plan aims to ensure that the region will have energy security and resilience amidst external risks.

Asked how much NGCP is willing to invest vis-a-vis the proposed Asean Power Grid, Alabanza declined to give any numbers pending necessary details from authorities.

She said NGCP is ready but “without those details, (readiness is) very subjective.”

“Unless we get more details, it’s very difficult to assess. But what I can tell is, we’re willing,” she said. “If the directive is there, if the program is there, NGCP will not just comply, we are very willing to connect.” / PNA