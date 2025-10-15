NGCP cuts transmission rates in October

POWER transmission operator National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) announced a 1.23 percent decrease in overall transmission rates for end consumers this October, reflecting lower charges for ancillary services and transmission wheeling.

NGCP said the average transmission rate for the September 2025 billing period fell to P1.3998 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) from P1.4171/kWh in August. The adjustment will be reflected in consumers’ October electricity bills.

The reduction was driven by lower transmission wheeling rates — the fees for NGCP’s core service of electricity delivery — and ancillary service (AS) rates, which cover costs passed on from suppliers that help stabilize the power grid during supply-demand imbalances.

NGCP clarified that it does not earn from AS rates, as these are remitted directly to power generators.

For the September billing period, wheeling rates slipped by 0.84 percent to P0.5920/kWh from P0.5970/kWh in August, while AS rates declined by 1.70 percent to P0.6546/kWh from P0.6659/kWh.

“For the October 2025 electric bill of end consumers, NGCP charges only 59 centavos per kWh for the delivery of its services,” the company said, noting that ancillary services continue to make up the bulk of transmission-related costs. / KOC