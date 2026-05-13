NGCP lowers May transmission fees

POWER transmission service provider National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) announced a reduction in transmission charges for end consumers this May, following lower transmission wheeling and ancillary services (AS) rates.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, NGCP said the overall average transmission rate for the April 2026 billing period declined by 8.80 percent to P1.5983 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), from P1.7526 per kWh in March.

The decrease was driven by lower transmission wheeling charges and reduced AS rates.

NGCP’s transmission wheeling rate, which covers the cost of delivering electricity through the transmission network, dropped by 14.16 percent to P0.6028 per kWh from P0.7022 per kWh in the previous billing period.

Meanwhile, average AS rates fell by 5.02 percent to P0.8088 per kWh from P0.8516 per kWh in March.

Ancillary services refer to support services tapped by NGCP from the Reserve Market and contracted providers to help stabilize the power grid during supply-demand imbalances. These charges are passed on to consumers.

“For the May 2026 electric bill of the end consumers, NGCP charges only 60 centavos per kWh for the delivery of its services,” the company said.

NGCP added that ancillary services continue to account for the bulk of transmission charges.

“NGCP does not earn from AS rates, as these are remitted directly to generating companies, and it does not benefit from any movement in their prices,” it said. (KOC)