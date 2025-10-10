NGCP restores key Visayas transmission lines after 6.9-magnitude quake

THE National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said power transmission services across the Visayas Grid have returned to normal operations after it completed major restoration works following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu last week.

As of 9:38 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2025, NGCP successfully energized the Daanbantayan–Tabango 230-kilovolt (kV) Line 2, the submarine cable linking Cebu and Leyte. The transmission operator deployed over 60 personnel to carry out restoration efforts, including repairs at the Daanbantayan Substation located near the quake’s epicenter.

NGCP said power transmission services across the Visayas were normalized as early as October 1, even as work continued on other damaged facilities.

On Oct. 7 at 2:18 a.m., the Compostela–Daanbantayan 230kV Line 1 was also energized and is now operating in parallel with the earlier restored Line 2. Restoration activities remain ongoing for the Daanbantayan–Tabango 230kV Line 1, the only line still under outage.

The company said these remaining lines serve as n-1 contingency to the main transmission corridor and do not affect customers.

“NGCP is working round the clock to ensure the stability and normal operations of the Visayas Grid following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake. Our teams on the ground continue their restoration and repair works to bolster the reliability of the transmission network,” the company said in a statement.

NGCP advised the public to coordinate with local distribution utilities and electric cooperatives regarding any localized power interruptions, adding that it remains on heightened alert amid continuing aftershocks. / KOC