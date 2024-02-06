NGCP: SC TRO delays full Luzon line energization

THE National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) faces a new hurdle as the full completion of the vital P10.2 billion Hermosa-San Jose 500-kilovolt (kV) transmission line in Luzon has stalled due to a temporary restraining order (TRO) issued by the Supreme Court.

NGCP said on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, that the TRO was issued against the expropriation and construction on a portion of the Hermosa-San Jose 500kV line situated on the properties owned by PHirst Park Homes Inc. (PPHI).

The power grid operator said it immediately stopped project-related activities along Towers 170-178 of the transmission line after receiving the TRO in July last year.

This resulted in the delay in the ongoing stringing of the line’s remaining circuit, according to NGCP, a company owned by the State Grid Corp. of China, and two Filipino companies Monte Oro Grid Resources Corp. and Calaca High Power Corp.

According to NGCP, the Hermosa-San Jose 500kV transmission line is an energy project of national significance that spans Bulacan, Pampanga and Bataan.

The transmission line has a current transfer capacity of 2,000 megawatts (MW), far from its full transfer capacity of 8,000 MW once Line 1 and Line 2 are completed.

“Its completion and energization are critical to prevent Luzon-wide power interruptions,” NGCP said in a statement.

NGCP added that it had reached out multiple times to PPHI to settle the issue “amicably.”

Negotiations had been ongoing as early as February last year.

It had to seek the assistance of the Department of the Interior and Local Government to proceed with construction activities, which PPHI barred despite NGCP having valid permits and writs of possession in NGCP’s favor.