NGCP transmission rate drops 9.33% for June billing period

LOWER transmission wheeling and ancillary services (AS) rates pushed overall transmission charges down for the June 2026 billing period, according to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

In a briefing on Monday, June 15, 2026, NGCP Revenue Management head Julius Ryan Datingaling said the overall transmission rate for power consumers fell by 9.33 percent to P1.4492 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in the May 2026 billing period, which will be reflected in this month’s electricity bills, from P1.5983/kWh

in April.

He attributed the decline to lower wheeling rates, or the cost of delivering electricity through the grid, which decreased from P0.6028/kWh in April to P0.5607/kWh

in May.

The AS rate, or the pass-through cost of services from the reserve market and bilateral contract providers to NGCP to stabilize the grid during supply and demand imbalances, also declined to P0.7220/kWh in May from P0.8088/kWh in the

previous month.

“For the June 2026 electric bill of end consumers, NGCP charges only 56 centavos per kWh for the delivery of its services,” NGCP said in

a statement.

NGCP officials said the transmission service provider does not earn more than what the Energy Regulatory Commission has authorized because its revenues are capped and regulated.

/ PNA