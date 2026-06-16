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NGCP transmission rate drops 9.33% for June billing period

NGCP transmission rate drops 9.33% for June billing period
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LOWER transmission wheeling and ancillary services (AS) rates pushed overall transmission charges down for the June 2026 billing period, according to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

In a briefing on Monday, June 15, 2026, NGCP Revenue Management head Julius Ryan Datingaling said the overall transmission rate for power consumers fell by 9.33 percent to P1.4492 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in the May 2026 billing period, which will be reflected in this month’s electricity bills, from P1.5983/kWh

in April.

He attributed the decline to lower wheeling rates, or the cost of delivering electricity through the grid, which decreased from P0.6028/kWh in April to P0.5607/kWh

in May.

The AS rate, or the pass-through cost of services from the reserve market and bilateral contract providers to NGCP to stabilize the grid during supply and demand imbalances, also declined to P0.7220/kWh in May from P0.8088/kWh in the

previous month.

“For the June 2026 electric bill of end consumers, NGCP charges only 56 centavos per kWh for the delivery of its services,” NGCP said in

a statement.

NGCP officials said the transmission service provider does not earn more than what the Energy Regulatory Commission has authorized because its revenues are capped and regulated.

/ PNA

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